Victor Martinez: 'It’s Been A Long Time Coming'

The same runs true for Victor “The Brick” Martinez, a lightweight out of Texas who hopes to bring his childhood dreams to fruition going into his debut at UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann.

“I’m excited, motivated - a bunch of mixed emotions - but I’m ready for this.”

Martinez started his journey back in 2008. He watched Roger Huerta fight in the UFC, and this was a catalyst for the 31-year-old to start training jiu-jitsu, eventually earning his black belt. After a couple years, he transitioned to MMA. The young athlete admired legends like BJ Penn and used them as inspiration. He’s been a professional fighter since 2011 and has slowly been making a name for himself around the sport, earning a Fury FC 155-pound title.

“I’ve been doing this for so long that it’s my time. It’s been 13 years that I’ve been trying to chase this and I’m here now, so I’ve got to make the best of it.”

The newcomer is no stranger to the UFC APEX, where he earned a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series with a unanimous decision against Jacob Rosales. He hopes that his experience in the familiar building will give him a sense of comfortability come Saturday.