Victor Henry Seeks A Dominant Win

“My training partners give me a lot of guff because, 'Oh, you’re in the UFC now? All right. Let’s try it,’” Henry told UFC.com. “The gym that I'm at, you have to really solidify your spot. But also because everybody's just always trying to get you. And I don't know what it is about me. People just hate me for whatever reason. They just always want to get me.”

It’s hard to blame the other people on the mat. Henry acquitted himself to the mixed martial arts leader nicely, fighting with poise and control en route to a decision win.

Henry’s pace and cardio fueled him to the clean sweep on the judge’s scorecards. In the fight, Henry landed 181 significant strikes, which set a bantamweight record for most in a UFC debut. That, plus winning a fight in his virtual backyard, has moved Henry into a sort of public limbo he isn’t accustomed to just yet.

“I grew up in a not so nice area, so every time somebody is like, ‘Hey, Victor,’ I was like, ‘Do I owe you money? Who are you?’ They’re like, ‘Oh, I saw you fight.’ ‘Oh, OK. Cool. It’s nice to meet you. Whatever your name is,’” Henry said. “There's been a lot of that. The anonymity of things is fun for now and I appreciate the anonymity of things, but I also do appreciate that people recognize me for my body of work in fighting, especially after my last fight. I mean, setting a record for my first fight was legit. It's fun having both sides of it for right now.”