Victor Henry | Ready For The Next Step

But as well as Henry performed at UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez, he felt Yahya was a very specialized fighter, primarily in grappling. So, if he could neutralize that one threat, the rest of the fight would be smooth sailing. Now, on the cusp of the bantamweight rankings, Henry knows his level of competition will exponentially increase as he wins more fights, so he needs to be ready for athletes who are elite in every aspect of mixed martial arts.

“He’s a very specialized fighter,” Henry said. “Fighting a guy like that makes you train certain ways. Moving forward, it’s like okay, I know I can train for the specialized guys, now I need to focus more on the [well-rounded] guys.”

After taking a vacation to Tokyo, Japan, with his partner, he followed Barnett back to Japan to help develop fighters in that region while simultaneously training for his next test: a matchup with Charles Jourdain at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi this Saturday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.