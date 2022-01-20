Victor Henry Here To Make Noise

All fighters have their own story of getting that first call to the UFC, and Victor Henry’s sounds particularly agonizing. Did he have to quit eating in the middle of an epic meal?

“Oh no, I finished it,” he says firmly. “Mama didn’t raise no sissy.”

Most certainly, she did not. At age 34 and with 26 professional fights already under his BJJ black belt, Henry enters his UFC debut at this Saturday’s UFC 270 event with a confident ease that comes solely from his level of experience.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane

“The UFC is the pinnacle of the sport. I always knew that someday I would get there. But I knew that my road is different than other people’s. There’s some people that come in here with a 4-0 record, there’s some that come in with my record (21-5). I wanted to make sure I was ready when I got here that I could make a statement. I didn’t want to be here just as some prospect. I wanted to come in here and actually make some noise. It took me 26 fights to do it, but I’m here now and that’s what counts.”

On one hand, it’s the road less traveled. On the other, there was quite a lot of traveling to shine in promotions like Pancrase, Deep and Rizin, among others.

“I’ve been around the world. Japan, Dubai, Thailand. I’ve trained a lot of places, I’ve fought in a lot of places. I’ve been here, there and everywhere. I’ve got a wealth of experience and I’m looking to put it all towards my debut.”