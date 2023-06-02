Victor Altamirano Aims To Be Relentless

UFC Unfiltered
The biggest smile on the UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi card belongs to Victor Altamirano.
The 32-year-old flyweight made his way into the UFC at the beginning of 2022, and win, lose, or draw, hasn’t stopped smiling since. That’s because Altamirano is living his dream and doing so in a way that he can work toward his two major goals:
Paving the way for the future of mixed martial arts and becoming a UFC champion.
“At the end of the day, it’s all about contribution,” Altamirano told UFC.com. “We are making statements. We are making wins. We are making sure that people know that when I’m on the card it’s going to be an exciting fight. It’s going to be something that riles people up, inspires and contributes to people wanting to either fight or go to fights.
“Contributing to the inspiration of the future generations begins with us, begins with right now, begins with the present. It begins with making sure we show up and show out and deliver so that those are that are watching are inspired to begin their own journey. Then we have a future. Then we have more, and it never stops.”
Speaking of never stopping, that’s exactly how you could describe the way Altamirano approaches fighting. He brings the fight 100% of the time and that’s exactly how he’s impressed thus far through three UFC bouts.
Altamirano comes into this weekend 2-1 in the Octagon, on a two-fight win streak, and he’s tasked with his biggest test to date in veteran flyweight contender Tim Elliott. Although he wasn’t Elliott’s original opponent, it was easy for Altamirano to pinpoint why the UFC matchmakers pinged him to step into the fray versus Elliott.
“I can see it was because we are both really exciting fighters,” he said. “People want to see something exciting. They want to see a fight.
Defeating Elliott and earning a spot in the flyweight rankings would definitely be a statement; one that would likely propel “El Magnifico” to big things in the second half of 2023.
It would also help him get on the radar during a time when the flyweight division is set to see some significant movement in the coming months. Announcing that he’s ready for his seat at the contenders’ table is exactly the opportunity that Altamirano knows he must take advantage of.
“With a win, I think people will know me. People will say, ‘Oh, this is not just Victor who was in the prelims, this is Victor; he’s made it here. He’s part of the people who are in the line for the belt. He’s serious about this,’” he said. “Of course, that’s what I’ve been thinking, but now people will realize I’m here to stay. I’m not here to fight here and there; I’ve put my focus on my goal and my goal is the championship. This is the fight to take me there.”
And to beat Elliott, all Altamirano believes he has to do is stay true to his style and fight his fight.
If he can do that, the rankings and inspiring future mixed martial artists will take care of itself.
“Constant attack. Constant Pressure. Be relentless,” he said, grinning ear to ear. “That’s it.”
