Victor Altamirano Aims To Be Relentless

The 32-year-old flyweight made his way into the UFC at the beginning of 2022, and win, lose, or draw, hasn’t stopped smiling since. That’s because Altamirano is living his dream and doing so in a way that he can work toward his two major goals:

Paving the way for the future of mixed martial arts and becoming a UFC champion.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

“At the end of the day, it’s all about contribution,” Altamirano told UFC.com. “We are making statements. We are making wins. We are making sure that people know that when I’m on the card it’s going to be an exciting fight. It’s going to be something that riles people up, inspires and contributes to people wanting to either fight or go to fights.

“Contributing to the inspiration of the future generations begins with us, begins with right now, begins with the present. It begins with making sure we show up and show out and deliver so that those are that are watching are inspired to begin their own journey. Then we have a future. Then we have more, and it never stops.”