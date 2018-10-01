Vick Is Ready To Get Back On Track At UFC Phoenix

After a disappointing loss to Justin Gaethje last August, “The Texecutioner” has refocused his attention on another lightweight warrior. Vick isn’t looking in the past for answers or looking to make excuses for what happened in his last fight. He simply is ready to get back on track.

“In my mind I just got caught. I didn’t really change anything, I mean obviously I corrected some technical issues,” Vick said. “Even when you win fights you go back watch the film and realize stuff where you could have been caught if they did this or that. But I didn’t change anything, I just corrected some things and kept anything to what’s got me here to this point.”

What got Vick to this point was a streak of impressive finishes and game plans. He hopes that the co-main event slot will be the perfect opportunity to remind the world what he brings to the Octagon.

We caught up with Vick to ask him what he’s been up to since we saw him in Nebraska, what he thinks about Paul Felder and how he sees the match-up playing out.