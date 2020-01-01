Vicente Luque Wants To Earn Big Fights

Fighting whoever, whenever is something that Luque, who is only 28 years old, has seen help propel close friend and teammate Gilbert Burns to the top of the welterweight division.

“Gilbert is a big example, he’s been working so hard for so long and I’ve been by his side and he’s been by mine,” Luque said of Burns, who he first met in 2014 when both fighters were members of the famed Blackzillians. “We look to get the best from each other and looking at his success, I definitely try to emulate that. We love fighting, that’s all we talk about and we both are going to work to get to the top of this game.”

The biggest thing that Luque took away from Burns’ rise was that “Durinho” was always ready for an opponent. He saw how much the UFC valued that mindset during such tumultuous times and how staying busy led to bigger fights.

And that’s why Luque is excited for what he believes will be a true challenge in “Rude Boy” this Saturday.

“I was originally looking to fight a ranked guy, but I took a fight with Randy Brown to keep myself active. None of the ranked guys were available and yes, I want to fight tough top ten level opponents, but I can’t just stop fighting; it’s what I do,” Luque said. “Brown has some dangerous boxing and he understands how to use his reach. Fans are going to see a lot of technical striking and if he brings his heart to the fight, I think we are going to be Fight of the Night.”