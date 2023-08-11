Vicente Luque Is Rested, Recharged And Motivated

“I think that training without having a fight in mind kind of brought back the joy of martial arts for me,” Luque said. “I had gotten to a point where I was fighting very, very often, and that was moving me up (the rankings). I was winning, I was going up the division and just developing my career. That was nice, but I didn't start doing this for the results. I started doing it for the love of the martial arts. That side of it, I had lost a little bit.

“What I learned from this is I need to balance that out more because I have to be competitive, I have to care about results. I have to go out there, perform and be the best fighter. That's obvious. But also, after that happens, I got to balance out and just have some time for me to enjoy martial arts as its pure form just for what it is.”

Another aspect of Luque’s time away was the realigning of his focus. Although he isn’t changing his fan-favorite style any time soon – he still enthusiastically describes himself as a “finisher” – he doesn’t want to take fights for the sake of staying active. He wants fights that “make sense” for him.

The 31-year-old then leapt at another opportunity to headline an event. The fact that it comes against a former champion in Rafael Dos Anjos made it all the sweeter. Luque called his countryman an “idol” of his, but he won’t get caught up in all of that once the Octagon door closes on August 12.