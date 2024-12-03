Vicente Luque: Ready For The Harvest

Paired off with Joaquin Buckley in the co-main event of the UFC’s return to Atlantic City at the end of March, the Brazilian entered as the higher-ranked fighter — the tenured veteran that had risen to the brink of title contention and shared the cage with some of the best to compete in the division. Across the Octagon stood an ascending talent who had won each of his first two appearances since relocating to the 170-pound weight class, but had yet to face someone with Luque’s experience and wide array of skills.

For the first time in his career, Luque was positioned as the experienced hand tasked with serving as the measuring stick for an emerging fighter. Midway through the second round, Buckley secured the finish.

“Against Buckley, that was the first time I was in that position, and it was a fight for me to understand that it’s different,” said Luque, who returns to action in a similar position against Themba Gorimbo on Saturday at UFC 310. “It was good for me to face Buckley and live that before I fight Themba because now I know what kind of energy I have to have in there.”

That may sound like a strange statement to some, but the reality of the sport and competing at the highest level in any arena is that different opponents and different situations bring different circumstances and approaches, and the intensity isn’t the same every time out.