Vicente Luque | A New Chapter In The Journey

The fight game slows for no man, and that means an athlete can get lost in the crowd no matter how much momentum they built beforehand. Such was the case for Vicente Luque, who built a 14-3 record, including eight performances and just one decision win over the course of his first six years in the UFC. Five years later, however, the now-34-year-old won just two of his last seven bouts, dealing with inconsistency, a major health scare and the general wear-and-tear that comes with life as an all-action hero in the Octagon.
In 2025, Luque suffered losses to Kevin Holland and Joel Álvarez, prompting a decision to move up to middleweight, and now the Brazilian will make his 185-pound debut opposite Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg. According to Luque, the jump up was percolating for a long time as he found it harder to make the cut to 170 pounds, and the 36-fight veteran is excited to start his new chapter in Miami.
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“It just made sense,” Luque told UFC.com. “To have the energy to train, to push harder, that was the biggest thing. Training wasn’t the same for me cutting down to 170 that it used to be in the past, and in this camp, I really saw having energy for every training, being able to recover well after training, and that’s just been amazing.”
Part of that high-quality training is the myriad bodies at Kill Cliff FC in South Florida. Home to several UFC-level fighters, including Gregory “Robocop” Rodrigues, Luque hasn’t had a shortage of training partners to test the heavier waters.
His first assignment lined up nicely as well. Originally booked to fight Kyle Daukaus, Luque learned he would instead fight Gastelum when Daukaus was assigned to fight Bo Nickal at UFC Freedom 250. Considering Gastelum’s pedigree, which includes a title shot and a fight in the UFC Hall of Fame, the trade was more than sufficient.
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Gastelum, whom Luque called a “beast” and a “legend,” bounced back from a decision loss to Joe Pyfer with a decision win over Dustin Stoltzfus. He has also, quite famously, never suffered a knockout loss, which Luque hopes he can deliver. If anything, Luque is going to seek a stoppage one way or another as his 20 professional finishes (11 knockouts, nine submissions) suggests.
Otherwise, he expects a slugfest, which is just another way to say Luque is stepping into the Octagon for a mixed martial arts contest.
“I see a Fight of the Night,” Luque said. “I think he’s tough. He can take a lot of damage. I’m tough. I can take a lot of damage. We both like to fight, striking, we both like to try to push our opponent’s pace. That’s what I’m going to do, and if he can get through all those rounds, I think it’s possibly a Fight of the Night, but I’m going to be pushing for a finish.”
For the better part of the 2010s, few athletes were more reliably entertaining than Luque. Appropriately nicknamed “The Silent Assassin,” he was bankable entertainment in the same vain as Justin Gaethje and this weekend’s headliner Jiří Procházka albeit with less fanfare.
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Alas, a new journey starts for him on April 11. Middleweight has no shortage of fun matchups should he get past Gastelum as the division jockeys for position ahead of Khamzat Chimaev’s first title defense against Sean Strickland at UFC 328. Before Luque gets to look toward that, though, he understands the task at hand. If he stays true to himself and his history, the big fights will come. Until then, fight fans can enjoy the fireworks.
“I’m focused on going in there and doing what I do,” he said. “Just showing up and enjoying every second of that. I love fighting. That’s why I started doing this. I know when I’m in there, I’m dangerous, and I can do damage to my opponent. That’s what I want to do. That’s what I enjoy. I always enjoyed fighting that way, and that’s what I want to do on Saturday night.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 11, 2026. Early prelims start at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.