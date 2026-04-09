Vicente Luque | A New Chapter In The Journey

“I see a Fight of the Night,” Luque said. “I think he’s tough. He can take a lot of damage. I’m tough. I can take a lot of damage. We both like to fight, striking, we both like to try to push our opponent’s pace. That’s what I’m going to do, and if he can get through all those rounds, I think it’s possibly a Fight of the Night, but I’m going to be pushing for a finish.”

For the better part of the 2010s, few athletes were more reliably entertaining than Luque. Appropriately nicknamed “The Silent Assassin,” he was bankable entertainment in the same vain as Justin Gaethje and this weekend’s headliner Jiří Procházka albeit with less fanfare.

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Alas, a new journey starts for him on April 11. Middleweight has no shortage of fun matchups should he get past Gastelum as the division jockeys for position ahead of Khamzat Chimaev’s first title defense against Sean Strickland at UFC 328. Before Luque gets to look toward that, though, he understands the task at hand. If he stays true to himself and his history, the big fights will come. Until then, fight fans can enjoy the fireworks.

“I’m focused on going in there and doing what I do,” he said. “Just showing up and enjoying every second of that. I love fighting. That’s why I started doing this. I know when I’m in there, I’m dangerous, and I can do damage to my opponent. That’s what I want to do. That’s what I enjoy. I always enjoyed fighting that way, and that’s what I want to do on Saturday night.”