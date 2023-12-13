Vicente Luque Looks To End The Year In Style

Any matchup featuring Machado Garry is going to generate interest at this stage, as the 26-year-old has rocketed into the Top 10 in roughly two years on the UFC roster, posting a 6-0 record that includes a trio of victories already this year. He’s young, talented, and at times brash, which has not only made him must-see TV whenever he steps into the Octagon, but turned him into a social media fascination, as well.

But the added wrinkle to this weekend’s engagement is that he and Luque have been training partners in the past at Kill Cliff FC, and in a sport where teammates don’t often square off with one another, the announcement of this fight sent shockwaves through the MMA ecosystem, with the Irishman continually working to generate additional aftershocks since.

“I was down for this fight,” began Luque, who said the opportunity was presented to him by his manager, Ali Abdelaziz. “I think it’s a big one, it makes me excited.

“I know Ian, I know he’s gonna be cool with it just like I am, and we’re gonna go there and compete, but there was the whole thing of the team. I did sit with Henri, talked to him because I wanted to know his opinion. I had just got into the team full-time, and I don’t want to (cause problems).”

Hooft had no issue with the two men squaring off, but bowed out of helping either prepare for the contest, something we’ve seen in the past when situations like this have arisen.

“For me, it’s business,” added Luque. “I have fun doing this, it’s what I love, and when we step in there, no matter who it is, we’re gonna go out there and go to war. Outside, I’ve got respect for everybody.