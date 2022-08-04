Vicente Luque Fights Without Any Fears

(L-R) Vicente Luque of Brazil kicks Belal Muhammad in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Luque wanted to get back on the horse quickly, but the catch-22 of his top-6 ranking is that fights against the top contenders can take some more time to formulate, especially because champion Kamaru Usman needed some time off his dominant 2021 to get healthy. As Usman’s title defense against Leon Edwards at UFC 278 approaches, it’s prime time for fellow welterweights to jockey for position.

When a fight did come to fruition, the opponent available was Geoff Neal. Although Neal sits outside the top-10, it’s a matchup both men eyed as they ascended the rankings and one that makes sense if you generally enjoy absolute bangers. Of their 35 combined wins, 29 have come inside the distance.

Both men acknowledged watching the other’s fights and enjoying them even before they were thought of as opponents, and Luque wholly expects to add another war to his expanding list of them.

“I know it's going to be a battle,” he said. “I know this has everything to be Fight of the Night. I expect fireworks from him, and I know that I'm going to go out there to try to take him out as quickly as possible.”