Vicente Luque: Expect Fireworks

One year later, after making a full recovery, he made his UFC comeback against former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos. It was an acid test for Luque, and he passed with flying colors as he picked up a unanimous decision victory to get his career back up and running.

Chatting to UFC.com in Atlantic City ahead of his upcoming bout with Joaquin Buckley, Luque admitted that his full focus was on not just getting back into the Octagon, but returning with a win, then getting another fight booked as quickly as possible. In short, make up for lost time.

“The one year off I had before RDA just filled me with a lot of desire to fight,” he explained.

“That’s why I had that big win against RDA and I wanted to jump right back in. I got a fight in December (but) it didn't happen, but I’ve just been wanting to show my development, because I've trained so much (and) I've developed so much since the Geoff Neal fight up to now. That’s why I want to fight so much and show the fans everything, all my new tools, all that I can do, and get after that title, because I know I have everything I need to be a champion.”