Vicente Luque Channels Vintage Form In Pursuit Of Title

But at UFC 310, Luque silenced critics after he put Gorimbo to sleep with an anaconda choke just 52 seconds into the fight. It was Luque’s 20th finish in 23 pro wins and 13th in the first round.

“A lot of people questioned if I still could fight as I used to back in the day, and it’s crazy because it was just a few fights that I didn’t have the result I usually have,” Luque said. “It was nice to go out there and do what I knew I could do.

“It was something that motivated me, that kinda lit a fire for me. Everybody forgot about what I could do, so let me go out there and remind everybody and also enjoy it while doing it. This is what I love. I’m back to fighting the way I love and enjoying the whole process.”