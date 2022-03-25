Viacheslav Borshchev Is All About Business

“I want to finish my contract as soon as possible this year,” Borshchev told UFC.com ahead of his fight at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus. “This year I want to finish my first contract.”

The 30-year-old had an impressive showing during his UFC debut in January against Dakota Bush, earning a knockout victory with a brutal body shot in the first round. The victory extended his win streak to four fights and bumped his record up to 6-1.

He’s already starting to gain some traction on fighters to watch for the post-fight celebration, as well.

“I even saw some fighters who said, ‘Big fan,’” Borshchev said. “It’s so cool. Some people are a little bit shy to talk about it. I really love it. I don’t think I’m a bad example. It’s part of the job.”

“Slava Claus” had been waiting for that moment to take his walk into the UFC Octagon for a very long time. He knew that he was prepared for all the excitement and hype that would come following the fight.