The Very Best Of UFC In NYC

Come Saturday, November 15, we’re back in the New York groove (R.I.P. Ace) when UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev touches down at Madison Square Garden.
Without fail, UFC events in NYC are simply extra. Call it magic, call it mystique or aura, call it what you will; if you’ve been to one of the 11 events there since 2016, you know what we’re talking about. This year’s iteration will be no exception as Islam Makhachev and Zhang Weili—two former champions and two of the best to ever do it—vacate their championship belts in an attempt to claim a new one in a new division. Current welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena is focused on proving he’s here to stay in his first title defense. And one of the most dominant women’s champions to ever step foot in the Octagon, Valentina Shevchenko, has no designs on letting anyone else rip away her flyweight strap.
The rest of the Pay Per View card is stacked from top to bottom with key divisional matchups, potential title eliminators, and unstoppable rising stars. In other words, all the key ingredients for another night of magic are ready to be mixed. To get us primed for Saturday, we’ve compiled a delicious sampler of some of the defining bouts from each of our events in the Big Apple.
Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez [Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS]
Nearly every second of UFC 205 was cold, hard evidence of what the state of New York had been missing by keeping MMA banned for over two decades. The only previous UFC event in the state was UFC 7, and that was in Buffalo in 1995. When the ban was finally repealed, fans were rewarded with one of the great Pay Per Views of all time: three title fights that culminated with Conor McGregor getting the TKO victory over Eddie Alvarez to claim the lightweight title and become the first UFC athlete to concurrently hold titles in two divisions. The Performance of the Night-winning bout would have been legendary on any card, but for the first event in New York City, it was the ultimate chef’s kiss. (SL)
Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson 1 [Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS]
You never know what a fighter is truly made of until they hit some adversity. At UFC 205, both welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and challenger Stephen Thompson had to show their true mettle, and each passed their test. In the process, those of us watching from outside the cage got a five-round battle worthy of having the name “world championship” attached to it. Sure, the old sports adage is that a draw is like kissing your sister, but neither Woodley or Thompson deserved to lose this one.
Dustin Poirier vs Jim Miller [Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS]
If you hadn’t ever watched UFC 208 and just glanced over the card trying to guess who Fight of the Night went to that cold evening in Brooklyn, nine out of ten of you would have correctly landed on the actual winners of that honor: Dustin Poirier and Jim Miller. For a full fifteen minutes, the two kicked off the main card by exchanging the sort of trademark violence that made them the iconic UFC legends they’ve become. (SL)
Georges St-Pierre vs Michael Bisping [Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS]
As a born and bred New Yorker, I’m fond of telling people that there’s nothing like a big fight at Madison Square Garden. And Georges St-Pierre vs Michael Bisping was a big fight. Forget the high stakes involved. This one just delivered on all counts. GSP came out and won the first round like it was 2013, not 2017, but then Bisping roared back and had St-Pierre in trouble in the third until the Canadian dropped him and then finished him later in that round. High-level stuff from two of the best in the business. And in the Mecca, no less. (TG)
And then there was the co-main event showdown between Chris Weidman and Jacare Souza. Not only was their battle fight of the night, but it had all the makings of a potential fight of the year candidate. Both world-class grapplers kept it standing and swinging, trading big shot after big shot. Weidman looked great, but in the end, it was Jacare landing a massive shot to the temple that ended the fight as Madison Square Garden erupted. (GP)
Donald Cerrone vs Alexander Hernandez [Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS]
It was “Youth vs Experience” and experience won out, though it wasn’t easy. Hernandez landed a right hand right out of the chute and had Cerrone backing up less than 30 seconds into the fight, which prompted “Cowboy” to wrestle. Even when Cerrone found a home for his strikes, Hernandez was right there with one of his own, pushing a rapid pace in an attempt to suffocate and tire out the veteran. But by the end of the first, Cerrone was battering Hernandez and brimming with confidence, and less than 90 seconds into the middle stanza, he was right back at it, punishing Hernandez every time he came forward and picking his spots with an assortment of heavy strikes. Late in the second, an unexpected right high kick rocked Hernandez, sending him to the canvas, where a series of piston-like right hands brought the fight to a close. (ESK)
Rose Namajunas vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2 [Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS]
Rose Namajunas made it two for two over Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the UFC 223 co-main event at Barclays Center, but she had to go five rounds to get the win the second time around, pulling off a unanimous decision victory to retain her UFC women’s strawweight title for the first time in a bout that was a lot closer than the 49-46 scores would indicate.
Kevin Lee called Gregor Gillespie the worst fight he could take in his return to 155 pounds, but his head kick knockout proved that, who dares wins. Yeah, it was a risky fight to take, but in doing so, Lee made a statement and then made a bigger one with perhaps his biggest win. (TG)
Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler [Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS]
Words will fail most who try to describe the epic three-rounder between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler, so all I’ll tell you is to go watch it. It doesn’t need words. And after scoring a hard-fought win in a fight that lived up to every ounce of hype preceding it, Gaethje put himself back in the title conversation by doing what he does best. (TG)
Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler [Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS]
Before his Saturday bout with Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier and I discussed how some fighters are remembered not just for titles and a win-loss record, but for how they made you feel. Against Chandler, Poirier added another chapter to a career that won’t be forgotten, because he showed up and went to war once again with a top-level opponent who is carving out a similar legacy for himself. And yeah, Poirier wouldn’t turn down another crack at the lightweight crown, but whatever happens from here on out, he’s built a Hall of Fame resume. (TG)
Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 1 [Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS]
By the fifth round of UFC 281’s main event between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya, I can’t say I saw that ending coming. Adesanya had taken some of Pereira’s thunder, but he was still standing and could have coasted to a decision win. The best fighters all have an ego, though, and Adesanya kept dipping his toes into the fire in the final round, and eventually, he got burned. Kudos to that night’s new champ for continuing to fight what was shaping up to be a losing battle, and to the former champ for not sitting on a lead. (TG)
Alex Pereira vs Jiri Procházka 1 [Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS]
On a night where I was thinking about all the greats that have stepped on those canvases, competed inside those eight walls, Pereira’s victory was a reminder of the incredible stories that play out inside the Octagon all the time, and a rare talent claiming his place in the pantheon of all-time greats. I won’t make any comparisons or try to draw parallels between the success of the light heavyweight champion and others that scaled the ranks with haste because there is no comparison. Pereira is a one-of-one, who has accomplished someone no one else has done in UFC history, and for him to do it on a historic night, in a historic building, feels fitting. (ESK)
Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler 2 [Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS]
“What a fight! Celebrate greatness!” exclaimed UFC announcer Jon Anik at the final horn of the rematch between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler. The two had famously slogged it out for the vacant lightweight title back at UFC 262 a couple of years earlier, and while the end result again went for “Do Bronx”, it was still a thrilling 25 minutes of entertainment. Between Chandler’s guns-blazing show of heart and Oliveira’s bulletproof grappling, the fight had all of MSG on their feet. (SL)