The Very Best Of UFC In NYC

Without fail, UFC events in NYC are simply extra. Call it magic, call it mystique or aura, call it what you will; if you’ve been to one of the 11 events there since 2016, you know what we’re talking about. This year’s iteration will be no exception as Islam Makhachev and Zhang Weili—two former champions and two of the best to ever do it—vacate their championship belts in an attempt to claim a new one in a new division. Current welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena is focused on proving he’s here to stay in his first title defense. And one of the most dominant women’s champions to ever step foot in the Octagon, Valentina Shevchenko, has no designs on letting anyone else rip away her flyweight strap.

The rest of the Pay Per View card is stacked from top to bottom with key divisional matchups, potential title eliminators, and unstoppable rising stars. In other words, all the key ingredients for another night of magic are ready to be mixed. To get us primed for Saturday, we’ve compiled a delicious sampler of some of the defining bouts from each of our events in the Big Apple.