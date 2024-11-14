Veronica Hardy Understands Herself Better Than Ever

Sounds like win, lose, or draw this Saturday and beyond, the 29-year-old Hardy is playing with house money.

“It obviously sounds a bit exaggerated, but I was on my last lifeline, and it looked like it was it, and then, all of a sudden, everything else seems like extra time,” she said. “Three, four years ago, if somebody would've told me that in four years’ time, you're going to be on a three-fight win streak, about to fight at MSG, and you're going to have incredible people around you, people that help you, that sacrifice so much just because they love you, just because they want you to be safe; not for any sort of personal gain, just purely because they care about you and you guys are a team. If you would've told me that, first of all, I would've thought you were crazy. I was like, yeah, there's no way. I've been looking all over the world for the past 10 years, where has that been? And now to have it, it makes me so grateful, man. Just so grateful.”

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

So what’s the secret to all this success and, more importantly, getting a grip on life before the age of 30? Hardy doesn’t hesitate to respond.

“I think understanding myself is a big part of it,” she said. “I feel fighting, and everything surrounding it, is one of the true expressions of who you are as a person. And I got signed when I was 20. What did I know about myself? I didn't know anything. I'm not saying that I know everything now, but I sure understand myself a lot more and I'm sure less apologetic about it. That's helped tremendously. And I've only been able to do that because I've been surrounded by people who are encouraging and that don't let me fall into anything else but myself, that keep me honest, that tell me things as they are and not as I want to hear them or how it would benefit them.”