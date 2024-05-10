Veronica Hardy Embraces Living In The Moment

“I feel that before the break, I was a bit in the moment, but not in a positive way,” Hardy said. “I was just trying to get through the moment instead of being present and enjoying the moment and learning and evolving. I was just in a different place in my life, as well. That didn't make it very easy for me to see anything past getting through the day, whether that was with things around me that were out of my control or whether it was injuries or whatever that was. And then I feel the time off has helped me understand myself better, understand the things that I like to do and how I learn better and how I want to live my life. I also learned that I'll still have people around me that love me regardless of the results that I have. They're just there to support me and to be along for the journey. Having those people around you is important because not everybody is going to feel that way and, fair enough, but just go feel that way with other people and not with me.”

Hardy laughs, but gets serious again when I point out how many people outside of her inner circle appear to be in her corner during this comeback. She appreciates that support and it means a lot to her.

MORE ST. LOUIS: Buckley Comes Home | Hooper Interview | Baby Shark Interview | Tecia Pennington Interview | Derrick Lewis Interview | Rodrigo Nascimento Interview

“I really have felt that,” she said. “And it's been something so magical because it's felt so genuine. I genuinely see people that are happy for me and, well, I don't know what I've done to deserve that from them.”

Uh, being a good human being is a start, and Mrs. Hardy has that covered.

“Some days, to feel that amount of love and the amount of energy, that gives me so much to just push on a day-to-day basis to make everybody proud because they love and they care for me, and it's genuine, and that's a beautiful feeling,” Hardy continues. “And it's not like, ‘People are behind you just because you're popular’ or whatever it is. It just feels like a true connection and that's so special. That's even more special than the fight itself.”