Vera Will Fight Anyone

So Vera vs Saenz it was, though not on March 2, as a fight week illness suffered by Vera pushed the bout to this Saturday’s card in Nashville. And whether in Nevada or Tennessee, the 26-year-old is hungry to out the gloves on and attempt to push his winning streak to three.

“It feels great, I’ve got good momentum, I feel motivated, I feel sharp and I just love to be active,” he said. “That, and being healthy, is the most important part for me.”

With ten fights already under his belt in the UFC, Vera has had a nice run in the Octagon, and after some starts and stops, a win over Saenz will set the stage for him to make his move on the 135-pound elite.

“Honestly, I’m chasing that momentum, and I want to make it happen this year,” he said. “I want to climb the rankings, I want to be able to put on big fights and be able to put on a show. A lot of people want to get to the top, but they don’t want to work for it. I’m working for it, so that when I get there, I will be prepared to perform and execute what I want.”

And though a big part of his motivation on the way up the ranks was to get the money for the surgery to treat his daughter’s Moebius syndrome, now that the surgery is done and Ana Paula is smiling, Vera has lost none of his hunger to succeed, not just for himself, but for his wife and three kids.

