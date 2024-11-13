Venum Unrivaled Fight Shorts for UFC 309

In the co-main event, Michael Chandler returns against Charles Oliveira – both of whom will also be sporting Venum Unrivaled shorts. Oliveira’s custom shorts bring his Brazilian pride to the forefront, featuring his nickname “Do Bronxs” and a design inspired by the favelas of Brazil – a reminder of his journey from humble beginnings to UFC history books. Chandler, on the other hand, will be wearing shorts that are an embodiment of his patriotic spirit, showcasing American stars as a nod to freedom and his pride for the United States.