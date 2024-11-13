Venum Unrivaled Fight Shorts for UFC 309

Athletes
With UFC 309 on the horizon, excitement is building not only for the action inside the Octagon, but also for the Venum Unrivaled shorts that each fighter in the main and co-main events will be wearing. Set to take place at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City, UFC 309 features a heavyweight championship fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic as the main event. The co-main event pits #7 lightweight contender, Michael Chandler, against #2 ranked Charles Oliveira in a five-round rematch between two fan favorites.
In the heavyweight championship main event, Jon Jones faces Stipe Miocic in a clash of legends. We’ll see Jones’ wearing red, black, and gold shorts that feature two lion heads meeting in the center. Inspired by Jones’s faith, his shorts are also a nod to the same verse that is mirrored across his chest tattoo. This personal touch makes his fight shorts a powerful symbol of strength as enters his first heavyweight title defense.
In the blue corner, Stipe Miocic, proudly representing his roots, will wear shorts that display his family’s Croatian crest on one side, with the national symbol of checkered patterns on the other – paying homage to his heritage as he aims to reclaim the heavyweight championship.
In the co-main event, Michael Chandler returns against Charles Oliveira – both of whom will also be sporting Venum Unrivaled shorts. Oliveira’s custom shorts bring his Brazilian pride to the forefront, featuring his nickname “Do Bronxs” and a design inspired by the favelas of Brazil – a reminder of his journey from humble beginnings to UFC history books. Chandler, on the other hand, will be wearing shorts that are an embodiment of his patriotic spirit, showcasing American stars as a nod to freedom and his pride for the United States.
These custom Venum Unrivaled shorts go beyond just fight gear, they are expressions of each fighter’s identity and journey, connecting fans to their favorite athletes on a personal level. For those who want to own a piece of UFC 309, the exclusive shorts and matching apparel are available for purchase HERE.
Don’t miss this chance to support the fighters and be part of an unforgettable night at UFC 309 in New York City on Saturday, November 16th!
Don't miss a moment of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on November 16, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Tags
Embedded
UFC 309 Embedded | All Episodes
Fight Coverage