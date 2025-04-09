Venum Drops UFC Fusion Miami Edition Just in Time for UFC 314

Inspired by the bold, colorful energy of Miami, this limited-edition assortment will be worn by fighters at the ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday ahead of UFC 314 and is now available at UFC Store for fans to grab.
Featuring lightweight dry-tech t-shirts and breathable training shorts built for movement, comfort, and intensity, these eye-catching new looks are accented with vibrant red and blue lines that reflect the pulse of the city and channel the tropical look of the 305.
Keep an eye out during fight week to catch your favorite fighters rocking the Venum Miami Edition gear, and don’t wait to get yours. Head to UFC Store to shop the collection before it’s gone!
Don't miss a moment of UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 12, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.