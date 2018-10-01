Vengeance On Greene's Mind

As for the next one, Greene got his pen out and started writing when Daniel Spitz was forced out of Saturday’s bout with Hughes due to injury. It was the perfect opportunity to cross another item off his list and settle an old score.

“I saw it (the Batista fight) as a job interview and I had to go out and get the job,” he said. “Well, I got the job and I feel like this is my UFC debut. I did enough to impress my employers to say, ‘You know what, give this guy a shot and let’s see what he has.’ But this fight’s my debut and it means more to me because this one I want back. In so many ways I lost that fight myself – I played into his distance and played into his game for five rounds. So I have to go out there and show myself in a different light and show everybody I can strike and not try to make it a wrestling match like I did before.

“This chapter is called staying in the UFC and trying to slowly cement a legacy for myself and my family and things like that,” Greene continues. “There’s still a lot of work to be done and still much more to prove. There’s not a number by my name; I’m not ranked, so there’s still work to be done, but some of the pressure is over. It’s kind of like (Francis) Ngannou said – they put too much pressure on him and it made him freeze and he said I’m just gonna go out there and have fun and fight.”

And while Greene wants to get some get back from his opponent this weekend, this isn’t one of those bad blood matchups. Yeah, we’ll go back to The Godfather and say that this is business, not personal.

