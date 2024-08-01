The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Offers Exclusive Hotel And Event Packages For Riyadh Season Noche UFC At Sphere At The Venetian

The Venetian Resort has partnered with Vibee, the music-led destination experience company founded by Live Nation, to curate exclusive hotel and event ticket packages, offering guests the perfect blend of convenience, luxury, and excitement. The Venetian Resort hotel and event packages give fans access to tickets for Riyadh Season Noche UFC, a two-night stay in a luxury suite at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the only resort with direct access to Sphere, and a per suite resort credit to spend on-property.

Fight fans can elevate their experience through The Venetian Resort Premium Hotel and Event package with premium tickets to Riyadh Season Noche UFC reserved in one of the best sections in the house, priority entry to Sphere, a two-night stay in a luxury suite at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the only resort with direct access to Sphere; $500 resort credit per suite, luxury motorcoach transportation to and from the airport, priority access to TAO Beach and TAO Nightclub, and more on-property perks that are exclusive to guests.

The Venetian Resort Premium Hotel and Event Package Highlights:

$500 Resort Credit per suite

Transportation to and from the airport

Invited guest check-in

Commemorative souvenir lanyard and laminate

Priority entrance to Sphere

Complimentary ride for two on an iconic gondola

Complimentary welcome glass of bubbles for two at Sala 118 (with Vibee VIP lanyard)

Special event access with expedited entry to TAO Beach on Saturday night for post-fight event (before 1 a.m. with Vibee VIP lanyard)

Complimentary expedited entry to TAO Beach each day (before 1 p.m.)

Complimentary expedited entry to TAO Nightclub on Friday night (before 1 a.m. with Vibee VIP lanyard)

The Venetian Resort Hotel and Event Package Highlights:

$100 Resort Credit per suite

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is the perfect place for UFC fans to experience this historic fight weekend. The all-suite resort offers standard accommodations roughly twice the size of the average Las Vegas hotel room with an all-Italian marble bath, sunken living room, and more. In addition, the resort is home to the largest restaurant collection in Las Vegas from casual eateries to dining experiences from celebrated chefs including Wolfgang Puck, Buddy “Cake Boss” Valastro, Lorena Garcia, Thomas Keller, and Emeril Lagasse. The resort also features a five-acre pool deck, entertainment offerings, shopping, and nightlife to enhance your stay. Make your Riyadh Season Noche UFC fight weekend extraordinary with an exclusive hotel and event package at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

The Venetian Resort Hotel and Event Packages are on sale now at ufc.vibee.com.