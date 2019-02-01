Velasquez: "This Is The Perfect Time For Me To Come Back"

Out of the Octagon for 31 months following his 2016 win over Travis Browne, you might think that as Cain Velasquez got his body healthy and spent time with his wife and two kids, he might have lost his competitive edge leading into his Sunday return against Francis Ngannou.

Come on, this is Cain Velasquez, two-time UFC heavyweight champion and one of those guys who even has to win a game of checkers at all costs. So as he speaks of his time off, he mentions his stint as coach of his daughter Coral’s soccer team and happens to throw in a mic dropper.

“Two seasons undefeated,” said Velasquez, showing that maybe when this MMA thing is done, he can coach a little soccer. But this MMA thing isn’t over yet. Not by a long shot. But after he beat Browne at UFC 200 and a brief break turned into one that lasted over two and a half years, he embraced his time away.