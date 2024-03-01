 Skip to main content
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROZENSTRUIK vs. GAZIEV will take place Saturday, March 2 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev

The Fighters Step On The Scale To Make It Official For Saturday. Prelims Kick Off At A Special Time: 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT
By UFC Staff Report • Mar. 1, 2024

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a heavyweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 12 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik square off with undefeated Shamil Gaziev. Also, No. 7 ranked flyweight contender Alex Perez battles unbeaten No. 8 Muhammad Mokaev.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROZENSTRUIK vs GAZIEV will take place Saturday, March 2 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the prelims beginning at 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT followed by the main card at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik () vs Shamil Gaziev (261) 

Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Vitor Petrino () vs Tyson Pedro (205.5)

Flyweight Bout: Alex Perez (125) vs Muhammad Mokaev (126)

Bantamweight Bout: Umar Nurmagomedov (136) vs Bekzat Almakhan (136) 

Flyweight Bout: Matt Schnell (126) vs Steve Erceg (126)  

PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders (185.5) vs Jamie Pickett (186) 

Bantamweight Bout: Vinicius Oliveira (135.5) vs Benardo Sopaj (135.5) 

Bantamweight Bout: Aiemann Zahabi (135.5) vs Javid Basharat (136)

Middleweight Bout: Christian Leroy Duncan (186) vs Claudio Ribeiro (185.5)

Lightweight Bout: Ludovit Klein (156) vs AJ Cunningham (155.5)

Lightweight Bout: Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (156) vs Loik Radzhabov (155.5)   

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 1:30pm ET/10:30am PT, while the main card kicks off at 4pm ET/1pm PT. 

