Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROZENSTRUIK vs GAZIEV will take place Saturday, March 2 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the prelims beginning at 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT followed by the main card at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik () vs Shamil Gaziev (261)
Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Vitor Petrino () vs Tyson Pedro (205.5)
Flyweight Bout: Alex Perez (125) vs Muhammad Mokaev (126)