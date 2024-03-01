Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROZENSTRUIK vs GAZIEV will take place Saturday, March 2 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the prelims beginning at 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT followed by the main card at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev Official Weigh-In Results: