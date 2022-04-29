Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera

UFC continues its run of shows at UFC APEX with a thrilling bantamweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5 ranked Rob Font take on No. 8 Marlon Vera. The co-main event will see former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski go for his fourth consecutive win when he meets Jake Collier.



UFC FIGHT NIGHT: FONT vs. VERA will take place Saturday, April 30 UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera Official Weigh-In Results: