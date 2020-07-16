Taila Santos Finds The Freedom To Fight Her Way

Prior to that night in February 2019, the Brazilian Muay Thai standout had managed to get the W – usually by KO – in fifteen consecutive appearances, including a bout on Dana White’s Contender Series that catapulted her into the promotion.

“On my debut, I didn’t feel like I was actually there. I lost my focus and couldn’t focus on the fight,” she explained via translator.

It’s possible she’s being overly critical about the performance. Opening night jitters or not, it was still a narrow split decision on the scorecards that ultimately went to Mara Romero Borella, who, at that point had a couple more years under the bright lights. Still, she internalized the moment and left determined not to let it happen again.