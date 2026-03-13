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Josh Emmett poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-ins at Golden 1 Center on July 12, 2019 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Weigh-in

Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing March 14 At Meta APEX In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Mar. 13, 2026

UFC returns to Meta APEX on Saturday, March 14 with an exciting event headlined by a critical featherweight matchup between tenured veteran Josh “CC0” Emmett and ascending Argentinian Kevin “El Chino” Vallejos. 

In the co-main event, top ranked strawweights go toe-to-toe as former title challenger and No. 5 ranked Amanda Lemos (15-5-1, fighting out of Para, Brazil) faces No. 10 Gillian Robertson (16-8, fighting out of Port St. Lucie, Fla. by way of Niagara Falls, Canada)

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EMMETT vs VALLEJOS takes place Saturday, March 14 in Las Vegas at Meta APEX. The prelims will air at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, followed by the main card airing at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Josh Emmett (146) vs Kevin Vallejos (145.5)

Co-Main Event - Women’s Strawweight Bout: Amanda Lemos (116) vs Gillian Robertson (116) 

Preview All Of Saturday's Fights Here

Light Heavyweight Bout: Ion Cutelaba (205) vs Oumar Sy (205.5) 

Featherweight Bout: Andre Fili (145.5) vs Jose Miguel Delgado (146) 

Featherweight Bout: Marwan Rahiki (146) vs Harry Hardwick (145.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Vitor Petrino (248.5) vs Steven Asplund (265.5)

PRELIMS

Flyweight Bout: Charles Johnson (126) vs Bruno Silva (126) 

Middleweight Bout: Brad Tavares (186) vs Eryk Anders (186)

Welterweight Bout: Chris Curtis (170.5) vs Myktybek Orolbai (170.5)

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Emmett's Power | Rising Stars | Robertson Subs | Mesquita Returns

Lightweight Bout: Bolaji Oki (155.5) vs Manoel Sousa (155)

Bantamweight Bout: Luan Lacerda (136) vs Hecher Sosa (135.5) 

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Bia Mesquita (135.5) vs Montse Rendon (135)  

Bantamweight Bout: Elijah Smith (136) vs SuYoung You (136)  

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Piera Rodriguez (116) vs Sam Hughes (116)  

Watch UFC on Paramount+ Plans start at $8.99 per month

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 14, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.

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