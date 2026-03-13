Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos

In the co-main event, top ranked strawweights go toe-to-toe as former title challenger and No. 5 ranked Amanda Lemos (15-5-1, fighting out of Para, Brazil) faces No. 10 Gillian Robertson (16-8, fighting out of Port St. Lucie, Fla. by way of Niagara Falls, Canada)

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EMMETT vs VALLEJOS takes place Saturday, March 14 in Las Vegas at Meta APEX. The prelims will air at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, followed by the main card airing at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos Official Weigh-In Results: