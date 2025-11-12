VeChain UFC 322 Best Bets | DraftKings Sportsbook

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

If Della Maddalena is going to win this fight, he will likely have to employ a similar strategy: avoid getting pinned in bad positions and get the fight back to distance. Makhachev is a good striker, but Della Maddalena is a very live underdog if he can establish distance striking for prolonged periods. Della Maddalena has recorded excellent striking volume, landing nearly seven significant strikes per minute. Della Maddalena has also displayed good striking defense, avoiding 64% of opponent significant strike attempts.

Ultimately, Makhachev’s offensive grappling will probably be too much for Della Maddalena to handle, even with Craig Jones in his corner. Della Maddalena has been taken down 10 times in his last two fights by fighters who have inferior wrestling to Makhachev. Look for Makhachev to get this fight to the ground and cover the -5.5 point spread with a finish or a comfortable decision win.

Pick: Islam Makhachev -5.5 Point Spread (-150)

Read about UFC Point Spread betting at DraftKings Network: How to Bet UFC Point Spreads on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Fantasy UFC

Makhachev has a history of being a strong fantasy scorer due to his grappling-heavy style combined with his ability to finish fights quickly. Makhachev’s control time percentage of 47% is strong and he has finished four of his last seven fights in the first round. Makhachev is close to a -300 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, making him a relatively safe fantasy play to build lineups around at his $9,200 price tag.

The main DraftKings fantasy UFC tournament has a huge prize pool of $600,000 this week, with the winner getting $200,000. Enter the contest for only $25 here.

DraftKings UFC Pick6

UFC Pick6 is a new peer-to-peer fantasy UFC contest where you build a lineup (your “Pick Set”) of at least two fighters and select whether or not you believe each will outperform their listed stat projection. Listed stat projections include significant strikes, takedowns, control time, knockdowns and more. For each fighter, simply select if you think they’ll have MORE or LESS than their listed stat projection. Make enough correct picks and win a share of the contests’ cash prizes!

Play at DraftKings UFC Pick6 or by downloading the DraftKings Pick6 app on Apple or Google!

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, lines and odds subject to change.