VeChain UFC 322 Best Bets | DraftKings Sportsbook

UFC 322 is taking place on Saturday from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the main event is a welterweight title fight between Jack Della Maddalena and former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Makhachev vacated the lightweight title to move up a weight class and attempt to become a two-division champion. The co-main event is a women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Weili Zhang. Like Makhachev, Zhang is moving up a weight class in an attempt to become a two-division champion.
A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor cashed in the last time Makhachev fought, turning approximately $1,300 into over $28,000 with a UFC Parlay Bet featuring the following three UFC 311 picks:
- Islam Makhachev to win by Submission
- Jiri Prochazka to win by KO/TKO/DQ
- Merab Dvalishvili to win by Decision
As a result of all of these outcomes hitting in the Parlay Bet, the UFC bettor took home $28,662.20.
VeChain UFC 322 Picks
Jack Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev
Makhachev is moving up to welterweight after dominating the lightweight division for the last decade, going 15-0 with five title fight wins during that stretch. Makhachev already looks to have beefed up for this weight class based on training footage.
Makhachev is a monstrous wrestler who has one of the most elite top games in the sport. Makhachev’s high-level wrestling shows up in his statistics, finishing 53% of his takedown attempts and stopping 90% of opponent takedown attempts, which both rank near the top of the leaderboard among all active UFC fighters. Makhachev’s control time percentage of 47% and top position time of 40% are also strong.
Because Makhachev is so good at smothering his opponents with offensive grappling, he barely absorbs any strikes. Makhachev has absorbed only 1.5 significant strikes per minute, the 10th lowest rate among all active UFC fighters. Makhachev does not allow many opportunities for opponents to land strikes on him because they are often too busy fighting to defend his takedowns and survive his top game. Makhachev’s positional dominance also helps him land strikes efficiently. Makhachev has landed 60% of his significant strike attempts, one of the best rates among all active UFC fighters.
The interesting part of this matchup is that Della Maddalena’s grappling coach is Craig Jones. Jones has proclaimed his grappling style to be “anti-Dagestani” and has mocked Dagestani grapplers on social media. Jones is also Alexander Volkanovski’s grappling coach, and Volkanovski had an impressive showing against Makhachev as an undersized underdog in their first matchup. In that fight, Volkanovski was able to avoid getting pinned in bad positions and began to take over the fight in the fifth round before time expired. Despite the loss, Volkanovski outstruck Makhachev 70 to 57 in significant strikes landed and recorded a knockdown.
If Della Maddalena is going to win this fight, he will likely have to employ a similar strategy: avoid getting pinned in bad positions and get the fight back to distance. Makhachev is a good striker, but Della Maddalena is a very live underdog if he can establish distance striking for prolonged periods. Della Maddalena has recorded excellent striking volume, landing nearly seven significant strikes per minute. Della Maddalena has also displayed good striking defense, avoiding 64% of opponent significant strike attempts.
Ultimately, Makhachev’s offensive grappling will probably be too much for Della Maddalena to handle, even with Craig Jones in his corner. Della Maddalena has been taken down 10 times in his last two fights by fighters who have inferior wrestling to Makhachev. Look for Makhachev to get this fight to the ground and cover the -5.5 point spread with a finish or a comfortable decision win.
Pick: Islam Makhachev -5.5 Point Spread (-150)
Makhachev has a history of being a strong fantasy scorer due to his grappling-heavy style combined with his ability to finish fights quickly. Makhachev’s control time percentage of 47% is strong and he has finished four of his last seven fights in the first round. Makhachev is close to a -300 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, making him a relatively safe fantasy play to build lineups around at his $9,200 price tag.
Don't miss a moment of VeChain UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev, live from Madison Square Garden Arena in New York, New York. Early prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the prelims at 8pm ET/5pm PT and main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.