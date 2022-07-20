UFC Partner Vechain Aims To Change The World

By having cutting edge sponsors and partners, UFC can always be ahead of the curve by pursuing the next big thing.

That’s exactly why UFC couldn’t be more excited about its groundbreaking partnership with VeChain.

In 2015, VeChain began operating as a private consortium blockchain network co-founded by Jay Zhang, CFO, and Sunny Lu, CEO. They recognized the potential for the blockchain technology to radically transform industrial processes that involve data sharing among parties.

A blockchain is a connected chain of ‘blocks’ that essentially is a package of data that can contain any kind of information. Protecting this data and tracking this data could help eliminate fraud and other security breaches.