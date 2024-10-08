Varela’s Style Rooted In MMA Origins

“I didn’t take grappling serious until probably age 25,” Varela said. “I came up fighting mostly for King of the Cage and then my last fight was with LFA.”



Five years have passed since “Night Night” Varela’s last fight, and it looks like the 32-year-old may have quietly closed the book on his MMA career for good.

READ: UFC Fight Pass Invitational Rules and Scoring



“I was dealing with some issues and I started to not feel good,” Varela explained. “I was feeling sick a lot and taking more and more time away from fighting than I thought. I was doing really good at grappling and making good money, so the switch just kind of happened naturally. MMA will always have my heart, but it was just hard to keep sane while doing it.”