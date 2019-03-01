VanZant Is Ready To Shine On The M-1 Mic

“M-1 being picked up by UFC Fight Pass is a major deal,” VanZant said. “M-1 has been around forever and now that it’s being picked up by the platform that has the most diverse group of fight fans in the world is amazing.”

From picking the brain of fellow M-1 commentator Sean Wheelock to getting advice from the UFC on ESPN correspondent Laura Sanko, VanZant is doing everything she can to be prepared for April 4.

“I know I have to take advantage of this opportunity,” VanZant said. “Sean Wheelock has been a huge help and I’m going to make sure that I am extra thorough during fight week and our fighter meetings. I just am so excited to get out there.”

The part of the gig that VanZant is most excited about is just being present at more fights.

“The most exciting part is that I get to be cage-side,” VanZant said. “I eat, sleep and breathe fighting so getting to talk about my passion at such a high level is incredible.”

Make sure you tune into UFC Fight Pass on April 4 at 11pm/8pm ETPT. If you haven’t already, check out UFC Fight Pass here: https://www.ufc.tv/page/fightpass

Gavin Porter is a producer and writer for UFC.com, follow him on Twitter at @PorterUFCNews.