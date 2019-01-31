VanZant & Henry Join UFC Unfiltered

On today's version of UFC Unfiltered: Paige VanZant, Mark Henry, and UFC Fortaleza Preview and Picks
Jan. 31, 2019
#15 UFC Women’s Flyweight Paige VanZant joins the show and talks about her big win over Rachael Ostovich at UFC Brooklyn after a year away from the Octagon, recovering from two surgeries on her broken arm, feeling totally comfortable training at home in Oregon, getting married, and more, including answering fan questions. Before that, the great Mark Henry calls in and talks about cornering Marlon Moraes in his headlining rematch against Raphael Assuncao at UFC Fortaleza, Edson Barboza’s departure for American Top Team, Frankie Edgar’s potential Octagon return, and a lot more. Plus, the guys break preview UFC Fortaleza and make their picks, and discuss Khabib and Conor’s NSAC suspensions, Jon Jones receiving a one-fight license to defend his title against Anthony Smith at UFC 235, and much more.
Full Episode
Mark on the first fight between Marlon Moraes and Raphael Assuncao
Mark on why he believes Frankie Edgar should be next in line for Max Holloway’s 145 title
Mark on Zabit Magomedsharipov’s UFC 235 with Jeremy Stephens
PVZ on the recovery process for her broken arm over the last year
PVZ on having coaches for the first time that would “genuinely do anything” for her