Vannata Wants To Take His Opponent's Soul

Vannata made his debut on short notice, jumping into a co-main event assignment opposite Tony Ferguson in Sioux Falls, South Dakota when Michael Chiesa was forced out of the pairing at the 11th hour. At the time, Ferguson was ranked in the Top 5, had won seven straight and was six months removed from choking out Edson Barboza in a wild, bloody affair that solidified his ascension into the upper echelon in the 155-pound weight class.

Vannata was a respected prospect to those in the know but, on paper, his itinerant travels through various promotions and lack of recognizable opponents made him look like a sacrificial lamb to the unaware.

Though he would ultimately suffer the first loss of his career, Vannata made it count, taking the fight to Ferguson right out of the chute, stinging the former Ultimate Fighter winner at various points. Between his performance against Ferguson and the crushed velvet suit he rocked at the post-fight event, “Groovy Lando” immediately establishing himself as someone to watch going forward in the loaded lightweight division.

Five months later, he made his sophomore appearance in the Octagon and delivered one of the best knockouts of the year, connecting on a perfect wheel kick against John Makdessi at UFC 206 in Toronto.

In two starts, Vannata had pushed a rising contender to his limits and separated a 20-fight veteran with a dozen UFC appearances under his belt from consciousness in spectacular fashion. Heading in 2017, the Albuquerque-based fighter’s stock was soaring.

Two years later, as he readies to kick off his 2019 campaign this weekend in Melbourne, Vannata is still in search of his second UFC victory.

