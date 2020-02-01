Vannata Knows Greatness Takes Time

It has been six years since Lando Vannata has had a fight in his adopted home state of New Mexico, and he’s clearly relishing every second. To him, the horror stories of every person a fighter knows wanting a piece of their local hero this week are of no concern.

“I delegate those roles to my coaches,” he laughs. “They handle all the friends and family and everything.”

From New Jersey to Florida, the lightweight has lived in all corners of the East Coast, but it’s clear in speaking to him that Albuquerque is his home.