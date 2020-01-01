Vanessa Demopoulos Riding Momentum Into DWCS

If good things come in threes, Demopoulos is in luck. Every fighter’s goal when they get into the fight game is the UFC. After 10 years of training and a one month checklist of bucket list accomplishments, the energetic strawweight is hoping to ride her momentum straight to The Show.

“I’ve always known that this is kind of the path,” Demopoulos said. “This is what my manager and I have sat down and talked about. I knew that I might fight for Contender Series, but I really wanted the LFA belt. Who knew that they were both going to come at the same time.”

While her fight for the LFA strap on July 17 went the way she had hoped, it didn’t come easy.

The BJJ specialist found herself in trouble early and often to Sam Hughes. Already behind in the fight, Demopoulos made a costly error that set her ever further back. An ill-advised upkick to the face of a grounded opponent cost her a point late. As fate would have it, the smooth operator stuck to her game plan and broke Hughes’ heart late in a fight she had all but tucked away.