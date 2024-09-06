Vanessa Demopoulos Is Grateful For This Life

That passion is reflected in everything the “Lil’ Monster” does, in and out of the Octagon, and where it comes from, only she knows. But rest assured that as she reveals little pieces of her story here and there, it’s evident that while there are smiles everywhere these days, that wasn’t always the case. She did make it out of those dark places, though, and that’s something to be proud of, whether she wins a hundred fights or never wins again.

How To Watch UFC 306 In Your Country

“I think it's more of a personal thing at this stage of my life than it is a public thing, because I really don't share too much,” Demopoulos said. “I think because I walk around with such a big smile on my face that people forget. And, to me, I'm grateful for the life that I live, but I think I'm so far removed from that homeless kid that I was that it's hard for others to remember that. And I don't need them to. Even recently, I was having a conversation with somebody and I said something about how I was a stripper, and they were like, ‘What? Dude, no way.’ I'm like, ‘How do you not know? That's the biggest part of my story.’ And I think it's kind of a wakeup call to me that I'm not that girl anymore and I haven't been her for a long time at this point. The stripper part has only been three years, but especially the other things, the rougher parts of my life, I'm so far removed that when I do become a public speaker one day, and when I really start sharing my story after I'm done fighting, I think I will make a bigger impact with that type of stuff. But, right now I'm just living in the present. And if people don't know that part of my story, cool, man, more power to 'em. And I'm proud of the fact that I'm so different than I once was.”