Vanessa Demopoulos: 'I Have A Fire Inside Of Me'

“I'm going to be a public speaker,” said Demopoulos. “I'm going to help to impact the world through this journey that I've gone on. I came from such rough beginnings, and I feel like I've evolved so far past it that I'm almost unrelatable to that person that I once was. And I want to be able to help other people who maybe can't see that light at the end of the tunnel and be like, listen, I know because I've been there, because I came from that. Let me help you. Let me at least show you that it's possible. And I do that actively through fighting. People can see me, but when I'm done fighting, I want to be able to actually talk about it and really share the whole journey.”

As a snarky New Yorker, I have to ask why, because most people don’t want to help others in their free time.

“I literally love this question,” she laughs. “I think that there are a few people in this world that need the help, want the help, and don't know where to get the help. And I want to help the little person inside of me that needed that guidance when I didn't know where to reach for it. And I know that if I needed it and if I wanted it, that there's other people that are like that, that want the same. And I reached for it, I searched for it, and I did eventually find it. And I'm so grateful for the people that were there. But the world needs those people. I needed those people. And now I get to be that person for others, and it just means the world to me to be able to give back what I needed, honestly. And you're right, the world's a f**king nasty ass place. And there's a lot of people that don't give a s**t. There's more people that don't give a s**t than those that do, this is true. But for the ones that do, they can change the world and I'm here for them.”

Snarky New Yorker shutting up. But not for long. I ask another loaded question – with other options, why fight?