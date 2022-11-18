Vanessa Demopoulos Is Eyeing The Brightest Lights

“They say it takes ten years to become an overnight success, and it took me a little longer than that, but when you say overnight, that's really what happened to me.”

Like she said, the Ohio-born Arizona resident didn’t fall out of the sky and into the Octagon in the summer of 2021, but it wasn’t until her January submission of Silvana Gomez Juarez, which was followed by a celebratory split and a post-fight interview with Joe Rogan that went viral, that the world got taken in by the charismatic strawweight. Add in a June victory over Jinh Yu Frey, and everybody was on board. But now you have to wonder, does Demopoulous think it’s only going to get better from here, or is she waiting for the other shoe to drop?

“I've had nothing but shoes dropping on my head my whole life,” she laughs. “This is all up from here. This is just the beginning. I'm so excited to finally start my life. That's the way I feel about it. I haven't even done anything yet. You're seeing the tip of the iceberg like I just showed up. And there's a party already. We're in the pre-season the way I'm looking at it.”

In a world where complaining and negativity are the default modes, Demopoulos’ positive outlook on life is not only unique, but refreshing. And while there will be those who try to take her down, spoiler alert, she doesn’t care.