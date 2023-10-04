Vanessa Demopoulos: Built In The Trenches

“I lost my last fight,” said Demopoulos, who dropped a three-round unanimous decision to the former world title challenger. “It was very unfortunate, and that was an opponent that I was looking forward to fighting, and I felt very good going up against the opponent. I felt very good in my preparations, but I didn't have everything that I personally needed at the gym that I was at. And as much as I loved (Factory X head coach) Marc Montoya as a human, as a coach, I needed a little bit more than what was offered to me over there. So here in Las Vegas, I have a lot more training partners, I have more bodies, I have more attention. I have more specific training for the things that I need and look forward to.”

It's the voice of experience talking. And at 35, Demopoulos has reached the point in her career and life where she has to put herself first. Then again, seeking out the best situation to add to her skill set and evolve as a fighter has always been a priority.

“I have always done what it takes. I don't have limitations as far as things I won't go for when it comes to this fight game. I have sacrificed everything for this, and it's what I love,” she said. “It's what I'm passionate about. And I'm also a nerd when it comes to learning and growing and evolving. So, this journey for me, I've seen so many things and it's about the people, it's about the coaches, it's about the innovation, it's about creating. And I love learning. I love going to people who can teach me something and who are adding to the clip, who are adding to this skillset that I've already adopted because I don't know it all. And I'm still growing as an athlete even after all of these years, and I love that so much. So it's not so much a challenge for me as an adventure.”