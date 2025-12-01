Valter Walker | Taking The ‘Ronda Rousey’ Route To The Top

It was the first heel-hook finish of Walker’s career, and one that opened the door to a remarkable run of form that has carried him all the way into the UFC’s heavyweight rankings.

Currently listed 11th in the Meta UFC Rankings, Walker has followed up that heel-hook finish of Tafa with three more submission wins. All came in the first round, and all came via the same technique: the heel hook.

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While many of his heavyweight rivals possess the ability to finish fights with their fists, Walker’s knockout punch comes via his grappling, and his ability to hit the heel hook from unusual setups during the heat of battle under MMA rules. It’s a unique skillset, and one that he has quickly developed real confidence in after drilling the technique relentlessly in the gym.

“Before, I did it in the gym, but when I did it in the UFC for the first time, it gave me a lot of confidence in myself with this skill, and I started training it more in the gym, and I believed in it more,” he explained. “And when I did it more in fights, I believed in myself more [and] I started to do it from everywhere.”