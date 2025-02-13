Valter Walker: ‘I’m A Different Guy Now’

“My first fight was in the APEX, I lost,” Walker said. “Second fight, I think like, ‘Bro, what do I do? If I fight [in front] of nobody, OK, I lost. Now I fight with over 20,000 people.’ My coach said, ‘No, when you have people, you’re always good. You like the attention… I think you’re going to win in the first round.’ I say, ‘Bro, really?’ He says, ‘Yeah, I believe in you.’ I say, ‘If you believe in me, okay. If these 20,000 people don’t believe, but if you believe, let’s go.’”

Walker did just that, submitting Tafa via heel hook with just four seconds left in the first round to secure his first win inside the UFC Octagon.

“I always make the position in the gym,” Walker said. “I always choke everybody in the gym with this position. But I didn’t have the confidence to do this in a fight. But I had some things on my mind. I already lost my first fight. My coach said if I lose this fight, the UFC will cut me off… I say, ‘Bro, I will [beat] this mother*****. Choke him, try to do what I do in the gym… I take him down, try it, it worked. The guy’s screaming and I’m like ‘Let’s go, bro.’ Now, I believe more and more. I believe I can, and this win brings me more motivation… I’m a different guy now. Focused now more on my nutrition, and I’ve been training more technique.”