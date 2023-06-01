Valter Ignacio Aims To Follow In His Brother’s Footsteps At Titan FC 82 | UFC Fight Pass

Well…kind of. Unbeknownst to many, UFC light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker has a younger brother who is an elite heavyweight prospect, touting an 11-0 record in under three years of pro experience. He goes by the name of Valter Ignacio, an intentional decision made to keep himself out of the shadow of his older brother.

“I changed my name because I’m tired of people all asking me all the time if I’m really the brother of Johnny,” Ignacio said. “I’m his younger brother, so our family used to call me Valtinho because I was smaller, but now I’m the bigger one.”

Despite Ignacio’s desires to maintain a mixed martial arts identity separate from his brother, the two have kept a close bond.