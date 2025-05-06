Valentina Shevchenko’s UFC Unrivaled Fight Kit Revealed

At the heart of the collection is a signature fight kit inspired by none other than UFC flyweight champion, Valentina "Bullet" Shevchenko. Known for her precision and poise inside the Octagon, Shevchenko brings the same level of intentionality to her gear. Her set features a sports bra and matching vale tudo shorts, the exact models worn in competition. The racer back design ensures mobility and impact support, while the shorts provide a compressive yet flexible fit ideal for high-intensity movement.

Beyond the technical specs, the design draws deeply from Shevchenko’s personal journey. Influenced by her strong connection to Thailand, the kit pays homage to Muay Thai through subtle nods in the print, script, and overall aesthetic — blending culture with competition in a way that few fight kits ever have.