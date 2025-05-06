Valentina Shevchenko’s UFC Unrivaled Fight Kit Revealed

Check Out the Flyweight Champ’s Custom Fight Kit to be Worn at UFC 315!
May. 7, 2025
Ahead of her flyweight title defense at UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena, Valentina Shevchenko debuts her very own UFC Unrivaled by VENUM fight kit. This limited-edition release is more than just a fight kit; it’s a statement of identity, crafted in collaboration with Shevchenko herself, and designed to serve fighters and fans alike.
At the heart of the collection is a signature fight kit inspired by none other than UFC flyweight champion, Valentina "Bullet" Shevchenko. Known for her precision and poise inside the Octagon, Shevchenko brings the same level of intentionality to her gear. Her set features a sports bra and matching vale tudo shorts, the exact models worn in competition. The racer back design ensures mobility and impact support, while the shorts provide a compressive yet flexible fit ideal for high-intensity movement.
Beyond the technical specs, the design draws deeply from Shevchenko’s personal journey. Influenced by her strong connection to Thailand, the kit pays homage to Muay Thai through subtle nods in the print, script, and overall aesthetic — blending culture with competition in a way that few fight kits ever have.
Whether you train, compete, or simply respect the art, Shevchenko's UFC Unrivaled collection lets you rep her fighting spirit with the edge of a champion. Fight kits aren't your speed? Don't worry, we've got you covered with an assortment of tees and hoodies, all of which use the same design elements as Shevchenko's fight kit.