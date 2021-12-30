Valentina Shevchenko Won't Stop Until She's The Greatest

This past year was no different in the basic sense, as the 33-year-old standout made her customary two appearances and earned her two victories, giving her six consecutive successful title defenses, most of any current champion in the UFC.

But this year’s triumphs weren’t run of the mill wins, and while the outcome of her fights continues to feel like a foregone conclusion more and more each time she steps into the Octagon, what Shevchenko is doing should not be taken for granted or be passed off as anything but incredible.

UFC 261 was supposed to be the champion’s toughest test since migrating to the flyweight division — a date with former strawweight titleholder Jessica Andrade, who had surprising success as an undersized bantamweight before moving to the 115-pound weight class, winning championship gold in dramatic fashion, and settling in between at the end of 2020.

Her divisional debut against Katlyn Chookagian highlighted all the reasons Andrade was viewed as a legitimate threat to Shevchenko’s reign the instant she opted to move up in weight.

Chookagian, who owned a stellar 14-3 record and had previously established herself as the difficult-to-beat opponent other hopefuls couldn’t get past in order to land a date with the final boss, had little to offer Andrade. From the jump, the Brazilian dynamo was in the perennial contender’s grill, stalking her with forward pressure and a frequent assortment of heavy, impactful blows. Late in the opening stanza, Andrade attacked the body and Chookagian folded over in agony.