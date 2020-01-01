Valentina Shevchenko Sets The Standard

Mentally, Shevchenko is as bulletproof as her skill set. Although her title defenses have come with relative ease, she hasn’t fallen into the hubristic trap of believing your own hype that can derail even the greatest of competitors.

“I know I cannot afford to not train that hard or to relax a little bit,” Shevchenko said. “I have to go into the Octagon every time as if I go in there for the first time and forget that I am a UFC champion because inside the Octagon, there is only two people, and one wants your belt, and you don’t want to give it, and the best way not to give your belt to no one is to be in a great shape. This is what I know exactly.”

MORE UFC 255: Fight By Fight Preview | How To Order | Brandon Moreno | Every Finish By Shogun Rua | Embedded | Rise Of Alex Perez | Countdown | Fighters On The Rise | Free Fight: Shevchenko vs Chookagian | Inside The Octagon

With that internal pressure and motivation, an extension of Shevchenko’s title reign is as expected as anything in mixed martial arts. If not for Amanda Nunes, she likely would be considered the pound-for-pound greatest female mixed martial artist alive, and there are those who would make some noise about a robbery in her split decision loss to Nunes in their rematch.

That fight is many moons past, though, and what is certain is Shevchenko seems bulletproof at the moment and carries the mental fortitude to stay on the grind that has her on top. When it comes to forming a certain legacy, she isn’t searching for a mold to fill at all, but instead seeking her own ground to break.