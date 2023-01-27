Valentina Shevchenko Set To Face Alexa Grasso At UFC 285

Buy Tickets For UFC 285!

Unbeaten since 2018, Shevchenko has successfully defended her 125-pound title seven times, defeating the likes of Jessica Eye, Katlyn Chookagian, Jessica Andrade, Lauren Murphy and Taila Santos. Next on the hit list for “Bullet” is the number five-ranked Grasso, who is perfect in the Octagon at flyweight, with wins over Ji Yeon Kim, Maycee Barber, Joanne Wood and Viviane Araujo.