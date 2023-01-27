Valentina Shevchenko Set To Face Alexa Grasso At UFC 285
Women's Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko Looks To Defend Her Belt Against Alexa Grasso In The Co-Main Event Of UFC 285 On March 4
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter @TGerbasi
• Jan. 27, 2023
Before Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane battle it out for the undisputed heavyweight title on March 4 in Las Vegas, the most dominant champion in the UFC will defend her flyweight crown at T-Mobile Arena, as Valentina Shevchenko faces Mexico’s Alexa Grasso in the co-main event of UFC 285.
Unbeaten since 2018, Shevchenko has successfully defended her 125-pound title seven times, defeating the likes of Jessica Eye, Katlyn Chookagian, Jessica Andrade, Lauren Murphy and Taila Santos. Next on the hit list for “Bullet” is the number five-ranked Grasso, who is perfect in the Octagon at flyweight, with wins over Ji Yeon Kim, Maycee Barber, Joanne Wood and Viviane Araujo.