Valentina Shevchenko Isn't Concerned With Setting Records

Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan punches Lauren Murphy in their UFC flyweight championship fight during the UFC 266 event on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

In an era where champions have regularly looked to hunt out the most lucrative and marketable matchups possible, Shevchenko has always taken a “next person up” approach built around her readiness.

Rather than waiting until her ideal opponent materializes, the “fighting champion” believes that when she’s ready to step into the cage, whoever is keen to stand across from her is more than welcome to sign the contract, cross the threshold, and try their best to wrest the flyweight title away from her.

Seven have tried and seven have failed, and Shevchenko is keen on taking on several more over the next few years, including potential clashes with fellow champions Zhang Weili and Amanda Nunes.

“The champion is ready, so just bring everyone who is ready,” she said with a laugh, acknowledging that she would like to compete on one of the pay-per-view events in March now that the other shows in the first quarter of the year are quickly filling up. “March sounds like very good timing. It’s already January and with all the holidays and New Year, it’s going to run so quickly. March is good timing; it’s kind of perfect.

“And I would say that I’m open to all opportunities,” she added. “I like the idea of all these potential challengers.

“After this break, I would like to defend my belt once more for the next one, but yes, I’m definitely ready for Amanda and Weili. Weili did a very good fight her last fight, she got stronger, and it’s very interesting to watch her fight. I’m definitely open to fight any of these girls.”

In addition to facing the current crop of contenders within the flyweight division and the potential to take on the titleholders from the strawweight and bantamweight divisions as well, Shevchenko is excited by the collection of young, emerging talents climbing the ranks in the 125-pound weight class at the moment.