Valentina Shevchenko: ‘I Will Be Here Forever’

In only her fifth fight in the promotion, Shevchenko challenged Amanda Nunes in “The Lioness’” second title defense. Despite losing the bout via split decision, Shevchenko never lost sight on what she wanted to attain: a UFC title.

Three months later, Shevchenko saw a door to a new opportunity with the arrival of the women’s flyweight division. The inaugural title fight was held at the conclusion of the 26th season of The Ultimate Fighter, which saw Nicco Montano defeat Roxanne Modafferi to become the first UFC women’s flyweight champion.

Montano was stripped of her title 10 months later, leaving the title vacant. During her reign as champion, Shevchenko picked up an impressive win of her own, submitting Priscila Cachoeira in the second round of her 125-pound debut.