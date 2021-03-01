Valentina Shevchenko: Bulletproof Championship Mentality

That performance earned Andrade a chance to earn a belt in a second weight class, and she is perhaps Shevchenko’s most anticipated title defense since she captured the belt over Joanna Jędrzejczyk at UFC 231. Shevchenko, however, isn’t all that fazed with her opponent’s credentials, while also giving her skill set the proper respect.

“You have to look at each of your opponents as special,” Shevchenko said. “This is what we are doing. We are watching her fights, we are analyzing what she is doing and definitely she has power - power to throw, power to do different things. She is throwing wild punches all over, and yes, definitely, according to everything that we see, we are doing our training camp. Every training session, we are working on different techniques that I have to work, but the main goal is to put myself in 100 percent shape. This is the number one because without this, you won’t be ready physically and mentally. It doesn’t matter what you do if you are not 200 percent in the fight. This is number one.”

Although Andrade is perhaps seen as Shevchenko’s most threatening contender strictly because of her one-shot power as well as her own championship experience, Shevchenko doesn’t give much time or credence to how that experience could help the Brazilian.

“Being a human, this is what makes the whole difference,” she said. “You’re thinking you’re going to have something like the best, but at the time of the fight, something goes wrong, and you are not feeling as you are supposed to feel. That is the biggest difference, and definitely I cannot say what she is thinking, what she is feeling, but definitely I can say what I feel and what I think about the fight.

“I will approach this fight like no matter what, I will win this fight.”